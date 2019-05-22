New Mavis Staples video: We Get By

Video: Mavis Staples – “We Get By” (ft. Ben Harper)

Mavis Staples – "We Get By" (feat. Ben Harper)

From We Get By, due May 24 on Anti.

Mavis Staples is a great American hero. I want her to adopt me so she can be my kid’s grandma. She is the absolute best.

“We Get By” is the title track from her new album featuring songs written and produced by musician and skater Ben Harper.

Mavis’ optimism is inspiring. If Mavis Staples can still believe that things are going to get better, who the fuck am I to sit around moping and grumping about the sorry state of the world? “It’s what I love to do,” she says in the intro to this video. “To sing a song that’s going to help somebody, to sing a song that’s going to bring somebody closer.”

Thank you, Mavis. Your songs do help. And your Vans are super dope, too!

