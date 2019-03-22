New Monnone Alone video: Do it Twice

Video: Monnone Alone – “Do it Twice”

Monnone Alone 'Do it Twice' [official video]

Directed bu Lily Youngsmith. From Summer of the Mosquito, due May 10 on Lost and Lonesome. 7″ out now.

The former Lucksmith is back with a new single, and yet more evidence that we should all pack up and move down under where everybody is so much cooler.

Mark Monnone says the song “is written from the point-of-view of a mid-40s gentleman, looking back over the years and realising his greatest achievements – the things that have really left an imprint on his being and still bring a twinkle to the eye – are the things that didn’t work out so well; awkwardly handled social interactions, frustrating miscommunications, situations that went monumentally wrong and made the heart beat ever faster and really fire up the perspiration glands. With this in mind, for the video, it was obvious the first thing we needed to get our hands on was a green screen.”

Obviously! If you’re a fan of clever, jangly pop music do yourself a favor and check it out.

We interviewed Mark Monnone way back in 2002: Perfect in the Summertime: Lucksmiths Interview by Helen Wilson.

Monnone Alone: bandcamp, fb, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.