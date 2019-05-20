New Phosphorescent video: C’est La Vie No. 2

Video: Phosphorescent – “C’est La Vie No. 2”

Phosphorescent – C'est La Vie No. 2 (Official Video)

Directed by Jordan Halland. From C’est La Vie, out now on Dead Oceans.

I wrote all night

Like the fire of my words could burn a hole up to heaven

I don’t write all night burning holes up to heaven no more

As you get older you mellow out. Life has a way of tamping down the passion of youth. When you’re young it’s easy to feel destined to make a huge impact on the world. But grownups tend to eventually figure out that it’s hard enough to get out of bed in the morning. So it goes.

Matthew Houck gets this. “C’est La Vie No. 2” is a song that explores this loss of faith. It’s heartbreaking but it’s also liberating. When you accept the fact that God is never going to answer you, you don’t feel compelled to stand out all night in empty fields waiting to hear his voice. You just live. And that’s all there is.

That’s life.

