New Raconteurs video: Help Me Stranger

Video: The Raconteurs – “Help Me Stranger”
Directed by Yasuhiko Shimizu. From Help Us Stranger, out June 21 on Third Man.
A funky little groove with Jack and Brendan singing harmonies throughout, “Help Me Stranger” is gonna be lit live. Shades of all the genres that made Detroit a hothouse for any variety musical pollinators in the late 60s and early 70s.
The video is more of the symbolism of life in a broken land we’ve seen of late. Whether it’s Jack holden a baby in what appears to be an abandoned Asian city or images of that baby then smoldering in Jack’s arms, things are not well.
We might as well dance.