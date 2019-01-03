New Raconteurs videos

Video: The Raconteurs – “Now That You’re Gone”

The Raconteurs – "Now That You're Gone" (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Dikayl Rimmasch. Single out now on Third Man.

I am a big fan of Jack White’s, more so his approach to the music business even than much of the music he makes. He’s an aesthete, which makes for great branding, but sometimes needs to be challenged by other influences. My favorite examples of his work are when he partners with somebody else. Someone like Loretta Lynn. Or Brendan Benson.

The Racanonteurs are by far my favorite Jack White joint, mainly because he has a foil in the pop sensibilities of Brendan Benson and the backing of one of my favorite rhythm sections in Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler of The Greenhornes (my second favorite Third Man Records act).

But Jack’s been a busy boy and it’s been more than a decade since we last heard from The Raconteurs. They’re back now, with Benson confirming some tour dates via Twitter, and a couple of killer new videos.

2019 is going to be an exciting year of touring with The Racs! — Brendan Benson (@brendanbensongs) December 30, 2018

“Sunday Driver” is a great example of the successful smashing of sounds that make The Raconteurs so good. The intro sounds like a Greenhornes’ jammer with a garage-psyche break under Benson’s melody. Success in a most unlikely way!

“Now That You’re Gone” is my favorite of the two though. A simmering break up songs accompanied by a super hot video of lust and destruction. Oh yes.

A new album is due later this year and I cannot fucking wait.

Video: The Raconteurs – “Sunday Driver”

The Raconteurs – "Sunday Driver" (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Steven Sebring. Single out now on Third Man.

