New Rivers Cuomo video: Two Broken Hearts

Video: Rivers Cuomo – “Two Broken Hearts”

Two Broken Hearts – Music Video

Watch this video on YouTube

Single out now.

Well at least it’s better than the stupid Toto covers. I hate to sound like Leslie’s Jones’ character on the SNL bit, but I am what I am. By the way, have you watched that sketch with people who are not total nerds? It’s uncomfortably unfunny. And there I am, all like, “No it’s funny because I am Leslie Jones. No really, that is exactly what I’m like. Exactly!” And they’re all like, “Weezer? I didn’t even know they were still a band…” Good times.

Rivers Cuomo: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Via punknews.

Videos: Weezer – “Africa”

Weezer – Africa (starring Weird Al Yankovic)

Watch this video on YouTube

Single out now.

Audio: Weezer – “Rosanna”

Weezer – Rosanna

Watch this video on YouTube

Single out now.

Weezer: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.