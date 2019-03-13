New Sebadoh video: Celebrate the Void

Video: Sebadoh – “Celebrate the Void”

Sebadoh – celebrate the void

From Act Surprised, out May 24 on Dangerbird.

Lou Barlow has teamed back up with Jason Loewenstein and recorded a new Sebadoh album with Bob D’Amico on drums.

Barlow says, “The first line of this song: ‘I get the feeling you don’t feel me’ is pretty good. It could be a line in an Ariana Grande song, I like it. I followed it from there through some general complaints about a composite character in my life, someone I could never crack. Sometimes the walls are too high. If you think about it, the resistance was always there, even in the very beginning. What to do? Pick endlessly at the seams? Replay moments in my head looking for a way to explain it all? No, stop, there is no one answer and that’s OK…Celebrate the void.”

Lou recently posted a funny (and kinda bitchy) story on his Instagram about his original Sebadoh partner:

“Eric Gaffney, then a full fledged member of the band (receiving equal 1/3rd of all (inc. merch) proceeds according t band constitutional decree) made his -own- band t-shirt and sold them discreetly at each show, keeping all profits t himself etc. a brazen move that only a genius such as himself could pull off.. of course we knew what was happening and didn’t say much.. shortly afterwards he demanded 1/3rd of all recording advances t record his own material and -not- tour with th band (ala Brian Wilson) that didn’t go down as well.. to his credit we were never quite th same band after he left, we reached some wonderful peaks of chaos and beauty w him behind th drums and on guitar..”

