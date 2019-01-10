New Steve Gunn video: Vagabond

Video: Steve Gunn – “Vagabond”

Steve Gunn – "Vagabond" (Official Music Video)

Directed by Jason Evans. From The Unseen In Between, out January 18, 2019 on Matador.

I like spooky music. Not necessarily scary music–though I have a small corner of my heart that’s draped in black set aside for Ministry as well–but music that is a bit unsettling. There are certain tones and vocal inflections that for one reason or another leave me at ill-ease. And I like it. I made an entire mixtape of 70s Creepout songs that were probably never intended to scare anyone when they were written.

Steve Gunn makes some spooky music and he’s one of my favorite artists of late. He has a good sense of melody and a great ear for guitar tones. Did he maybe spend some nights as a child falling asleep under a pile of coats while his parents partied in another room? My guess is yes.

Steve Gunn: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.