New Wallows video: Scrawny

Directed by Dillon Dowdell. From Nothing Happens, out now on Atlantic.

I’d have never heard of this group except that the leader of my favorite band has been pimping them nonstop on social media. Turn out one of the Wallows is her boyfriend!

They’re a major label indie rock band comprised of child actors, so it’s fully understandable if you don’t want to give them a chance. I totally get it but this song is pretty catchy and the video is kinda funny.

The chorus goes “I’m a scrawny motherfucker with a cool hairstyle” which, you know, certainly evokes a time in one’s life.

