Old Emmylou Harris video: I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight

From Gliding Bird (Jubilee Records, 1969 or 70).

This Bob Dylan cover was Emmylou’s debut single, released years before she met Gram Parsons. The album, Gliding Bird, came out on Jubilee Records, which folded soon after. Emmylou subsequently “disowned” the album, but these days she links to a reissue on her website. And really, what’s not to like? Sure, it’s juvenilia, but it’s not without its charms. She’s more of a singer than an artist. But hey, she was just a kid.

From Gliding Bird (Jubilee Records, 1969 or 70).