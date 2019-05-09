Old Michael Nesmith video: Propinquity

Video: Michael Nesmith – “Propinquity (I’ve Just Begun To Care)” (live in 1971)

Michael Nesmith (Monkees)- "Propinquity (I've Just Begun To Care)" LIVE 1971 [RITY Archives]

From Nevada Fighter (RCA, 1971).

“Propinquity” means being close to someone, and as is typical, Nez never says the title in his song. This was written before he joined the Monkees and he recorded a demo in 1966 and then a full band version during the famous 1968 Nashville sessions. That version remained unreleased until The Monkees Missing Links, Volume 3 came out in the 1996.

The first officially released version of “Propinquity” was by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on their 1970 album Uncle Charlie & His Dog Teddy. Nez finally released his own version a year later with his First National Band on their third album, Nevada Fighter. That album flopped despite Mike promoting it with this solo television performance. The First National Band disbanded shortly thereafter.

