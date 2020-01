2019 Soundscan Data: Total Music Sales and Streams

Don’t believe the hype. You might hear that “album consumption” grew 15% but that’s an arbitrary measurement made up by the industry and tweaked every other year to make business look healthy. The indisputable fact is that people are purchasing fewer albums than ever, and on top of that, nobody’s even measuring how many albums people are actually listening to.

Yes, they track streams. And streams are up. They track revenue, and that’s up too…at least for labels. (Ask an artist how revenues from their recordings are doing.)

But albums? Come on. Does anybody really believe that listening to the single ten times (or 1,250 times? or even 3,750 times?) is an equivalent experience to listening to the album? Maybe it doesn’t matter. Maybe albums are just a marketing container to wrap around an artist’s current promotional cycle. Maybe it’s all about the singles and the licensing and the merch and the tour. Maybe I’m totally full of shit. But what’s even more full of shit is the idea that you can calculate “album consumption” with some convoluted formula. Who cares? Just look at the sales and streams.

Total Album Sales (physical + digital albums)

2019: 112.75 million

2018: 141 million

2017: 169.15 million

2016: 205.5 million

2015: 241.39 million

2014: 257.02 million

2013: 289.41 million

2012: 315.96 million

2011: 330.57 million

2010: 326.15 million

2009: 373.9 million

2008: 428.4 million

2007: 500.5 million

2006: 588.2 million

2005: 618.9 million

2004: 666.7 million

2003: 667.9 million

2002: 693.1 million

2001: 762.8 million

2000: 785 million

1999: 754.8 million

1998: 712.5 million

1997: 651.8 million

1996: 616.6 million

1995: 616.4 million (I’ve heard the figure is 616,957,000)

1994: 614.7 million (I’ve heard the figure is 615,266,000)

1993: ~573 million (1994 was 7.4% increase over 1993)

Compact Discs

2019: 54.19 million

2018: 70.7 million

2017: 88.2 million

2016: 104.8 million

2015: 125.6 million

2014: 140.9 million

2013: 165.4 million

2012: 193.4 million

2011: 223.5 million

2010: 239.9 million

2009: 294.9 million

2008: 360.6 million

2007: 449.2 million

2006: 553.4 million

2005: 598.9 million

2004: 651.1 million

2003: 635.8 million

2002: 649.5 million

2001: 712.0 million

2000: 730.0 million

1999: 648.1 million

1998: ~578 million

1997: 504.6 million

1996: 448.4 million

1995: 368 million

Digital Albums

2019: 39.3 million

2018: 53.4 million

2017: 66.2 million

2016: 82.3 million

2015: 103.33 million

2014: 106.47 million

2013: 117.58 million

2012: 117.68 million

2011: 103.1 million

2010: 86.3 million

2009: 76.4 million

2008: 65.8 million

2007: 50 million

2006: 32.6 million

2005: 16.2 million

2004: 5.5 million

Vinyl albums

2019: 18.84 million

2018: 16.8 million

2017: 14.32 million

2016: 13.1 million

2015: 11.92 million

2014: 9.19 million

2013: 6.1 million

2012: 4.55 million

2011: 3.9 million

2010: 2.8 million

2009: 2.5 million

2008: 1,877,000

2007: 990,000

2006: 858,000

2005: 857,000

2004: 1,187,000

2003: 1,404,000

2002: 1,339,000

2001: 1,246,000

2000: 1,533,000

1999: 1,405,000

1998: 1,376,000

1997: 1,092,000

1996: 1,145,000

1995: 794,000

1994: 625,000

Cassette albums

2019:

2018: 219,000

2017: 174,000 source

2016: 129,000 source

2015: 74,000 source

2014:

2013:

2012:

2011: 31,000

2010: 21,000

2009: 34,000

2008: ~82,000 source

2007: 274,000

2006: ~1.128 million source

2005: ~2.667 million source

2004: 8.6 million

2003: 17.9 million

2002: 29.8 million

2001: 49.4 million

2000: 77.2 million

1999: 105.5 million

1998: ~130.8 million

1997: 146 million

1996: 166.7 million

Digital track sales

2019: 301.08 million

2018: 412 million

2017: 554.82 million

2016: 724.0 million

2015: 964.76 million

2014: 1.1 billion

2013: 1.26 billion

2012: 1.336 billion

2011: 1.27 billion

2010: 1.17 billion

2009: 1.16 billion

2008: 1.07 billion

2007: 844.1 million

2006: 582 million

2005: 352.7 million

2004: 142.6 million

2003: 19.2 million (SoundScan monitored them only during the year’s second half)

Song Streams *

2019: 1.147 trillion (745.75 billion were audio-only)

2018: 901 billion (611 billion were audio-only)

2017: 618.03 billion (400.38 billion were audio-only)

2016: 432.2 billion (252.3 billion were audio-only)

2015: 317.2 billion (144.9 billion were audio-only)

2014: 164.5 billion

2013: 118.1 billion

2012: ~89.5 billion (calculated on reports that 2013 was up 32%)

* Non-interactive digital services like Pandora and Sirius XM are not included in the streams tracked by Nielsen Music.

