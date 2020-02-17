New Amanda Shires video: Deciphering Dreams

Video: Amanda Shires -- “Deciphering Dreams”

Deciphering Dreams

Animated by Delaney Royer. Single out now on Silver Knife.

Warning: This will get stuck in your head. “Deciphering Dreams” is a rifftastic new wave disco jam with melodic hooks galore and powered by Jason Isbell’s unrelenting guitar. The frantic drums, played by Chris Powell, remind me of Kevin Barnes’ work on “Holland, 1945” or Mike Joyce on “The Queen Is Dead.” It’s badass.

Last night I was standing with you in a purple waterfall

You opened your mouth trying to speak

But your voice was just a flutter moths

Psychedelic!

No word on when the album is coming out, but she’s calling her current tour “Atmosphereless” so that would be a pretty good guess for a title.

Shires co-founded country music supergroup the Highwomen last year with Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Maren Morris, and while “Deciphering Dreams” contains pretty much the same instrumental personnel who played on The Highwomen, the sound couldn’t be more different. I guess that’s why those Nashville cats are such pros; they can play anything and make it sound great.

Amanda Shires: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Atmosphereless 2020 Tour Dates

February 27 – Houston, TX @ the Heights Theater

February 28 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

March 1 – Lubbock, TX @ Cactus Theater

March 2 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

March 4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ the State Room

March 6 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station

March 7 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge

March 8 – Seattle, WA @ the Crocodile

March 10 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

March 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rio Theatre

March 13 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

March 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

March 15 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

March 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum

March 20 – Dallas, TX @ the Kessler Theater

March 21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

March 22 – Little Rock, AR @ the Rev Room

April 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

April 15 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

April 17 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

April 18 – Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts of Homer

April 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 21 – Ann Arbor, MI @ the Ark

April 22 – Evanston, IL @ Space

April 24 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers

April 25 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

April 26 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

April 28 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon

April 29 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

April 30 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi