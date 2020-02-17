New Amanda Shires video: Deciphering Dreams

Video: Amanda Shires -- “Deciphering Dreams”
Animated by Delaney Royer. Single out now on Silver Knife.
Warning: This will get stuck in your head. “Deciphering Dreams” is a rifftastic new wave disco jam with melodic hooks galore and powered by Jason Isbell’s unrelenting guitar. The frantic drums, played by Chris Powell, remind me of Kevin Barnes’ work on “Holland, 1945” or Mike Joyce on “The Queen Is Dead.” It’s badass.
Last night I was standing with you in a purple waterfall
You opened your mouth trying to speak
But your voice was just a flutter moths
Psychedelic!
No word on when the album is coming out, but she’s calling her current tour “Atmosphereless” so that would be a pretty good guess for a title.
Shires co-founded country music supergroup the Highwomen last year with Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Maren Morris, and while “Deciphering Dreams” contains pretty much the same instrumental personnel who played on The Highwomen, the sound couldn’t be more different. I guess that’s why those Nashville cats are such pros; they can play anything and make it sound great.
Amanda Shires: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.
Atmosphereless 2020 Tour Dates
February 27 – Houston, TX @ the Heights Theater
February 28 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
March 1 – Lubbock, TX @ Cactus Theater
March 2 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
March 4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ the State Room
March 6 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station
March 7 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge
March 8 – Seattle, WA @ the Crocodile
March 10 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
March 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rio Theatre
March 13 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
March 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
March 15 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
March 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum
March 20 – Dallas, TX @ the Kessler Theater
March 21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
March 22 – Little Rock, AR @ the Rev Room
April 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
April 15 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center
April 17 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
April 18 – Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts of Homer
April 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
April 21 – Ann Arbor, MI @ the Ark
April 22 – Evanston, IL @ Space
April 24 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers
April 25 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
April 26 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
April 28 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon
April 29 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
April 30 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi