New Amanda Shires video: The Problem ft. Jason Isbell

Directed by Becky Fluke. Single out now on Silver Knife.

These two! Come on. Tackling a difficult subject with all the empathy you’d expect from two of the most caring and sensitive songwriters in the business, Shires and Isbell put you right there in the room with a young couple figuring out how to deal with an unexpected situation.

Shires told CMT, “The video’s focus on the conversation never drifts and you can really feel the emotion. We recorded the vocals for this while we shot the video.” Wow.

So yeah, pretty raw.

Shires wrote an op-ed on abortion rights for Rolling Stone when “The Problem” was released, and it’s worth reading. Proceeds from the song will go to the Yellowhammer Fund, reproductive justice organization providing services in the Deep South.

Fun fact: That’s Sheryl Crow on bass.

Recorded live at the barn.