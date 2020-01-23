New Anna Burch video: Not So Bad

Video: Anna Burch -- “Not So Bad”

Anna Burch - Not So Bad [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO]

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Anna Burch. From If You’re Dreaming, out April 3 on Polyvinyl.

Anna Burch first caught our attention hula-hooping in her “2 Cool 2 Care” video. That whole album, Quit the Curse, was solid, and now she’s back with the first single from her second album. It features the same clean guitar tones and upfront double-tracked vocals that we first fell in love with but the instrumentation here is a little jazzier, i.e., features saxophone.

Burch says it’s “an optimistic love song about retreating into memories to find what you need to feel in control of your own narrative when everything else around you feels precarious.”

She adds, “I wrote ‘Not So Bad’ the day before I left to record, because I felt there was an important piece of the album missing—a hopeful, escapist pop song that dealt more positively with themes the other songs were circling around—and luckily it came together almost immediately. The chord progression felt light and jazzy, and when I started to write the words I remembered my mom bugging me about how melancholic my lyrics tend to be, ‘Surely your life hasn’t all been that bad!'”

The video was dreamily filmed at the Senate Theater in Detroit.

Anna Burch: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

2020 Tour Dates

03/14 -- Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

03/15 -- St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

03/16 -- Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

03/17-20 -- Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/22 -- Norman, OK @ Opolis

03/24 -- Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

04/03 -- Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory #

04/04 -- Toronto, ON @ The Baby G #

04/05 -- Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo #

04/07 -- Boston, MA @ Great Scott #

04/08 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle #

04/10 -- New York, NY @ The Dance #

04/11 -- Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #

04/13 -- Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club #

04/14 -- Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR #

04/15 -- Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin #

04/16 -- Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse #

04/17 -- Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge #

04/18 -- Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive #

04/20 -- San Diego, CA @ The Casbah #

04/21 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar #

04/22 -- San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill #

04/24 -- Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern #

04/25 -- Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar #

04/26 -- Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall #

04/30 -- Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry #

05/01 -- Madison, WI @ UW Madison -- Terrace #

05/02 -- Milwaukee, WI @ Company Brewing #

05/03 -- Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #

05/06 -- Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

05/07 -- Manchester, UK @ YES

05/08 -- Dublin, Ireland @ The Sound House

05/09 -- Belfast, UK @ Cathedral Quarter Festival

05/10 -- Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint

05/12 -- Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

05/13 -- London, UK @ Oslo

05/15 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso -- Upstairs

05/16 -- Paris, France @ Le Pop-Up du Label

05/17 -- Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera

05/18 -- Leffinge, Belgium @ De Zwerver

05/19 -- Düsseldorf, Germany @ Kassette

05/20 -- Hamburg, Germany @ Turmzimmer

05/21 -- Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub

05/22 -- Munich, Germany @ Heppel & Ettlich

05/23 -- Freiburg, Germany @ Swamp

# w/ Long Beard