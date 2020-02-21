New Anna Burch video: Party’s Over

Video: Anna Burch -- “Party’s Over”
Directed by Anna Burch. From If You’re Dreaming, out April 3 on Polyvinyl.
And this is why you should never get married outside! Nature is scary and unpredictable. Stay inside where you don’t have to worry about monsters stealing your betrothed.
The video’s silly, but the song is great with the same slow-motion clean guitar tones and warm vocals that first attracted us to her with the addition of some twangtastic Rickenbacker 12-string.
When the party is compulsory
I’ll start getting down
Watch you make the rounds
When did I lose your eye?
Feels like I lost my mind
‘Cause I’m so tired
Burch told Nylon, “I wrote ‘Party’s Over’ after a night out that didn’t go my way. I used to live across the street from a wine bar that was sort of the nexus of my social scene in Detroit at the time. The summer was ending and I was ready to be in a committed relationship that made me feel secure. It’s a song of exasperation and longing, and was one of the first I wrote for the new record. It feels closer lyrically to the songs on Quit the Curse, so there’s a sense of continuity from where that record left off.”
I’m still kicking myself for not making it out to her show last summer at the relatively small Pyramid Scheme venue. Hopefully she’ll come back around to this side of the state this summer. She grew up in St. Joe after all!
Anna Burch: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.
2020 Tour Dates
03/14 -- Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub
03/15 -- St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
03/16 -- Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
03/17-20 -- Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/22 -- Norman, OK @ Opolis
03/24 -- Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop
04/03 -- Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory #
04/04 -- Toronto, ON @ The Baby G #
04/05 -- Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo #
04/07 -- Boston, MA @ Great Scott #
04/08 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle #
04/10 -- New York, NY @ The Dance #
04/11 -- Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #
04/13 -- Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club #
04/14 -- Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR #
04/15 -- Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin #
04/16 -- Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse #
04/17 -- Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge #
04/18 -- Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive #
04/20 -- San Diego, CA @ The Casbah #
04/21 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar #
04/22 -- San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill #
04/24 -- Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern #
04/25 -- Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar #
04/26 -- Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall #
04/30 -- Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry #
05/01 -- Madison, WI @ UW Madison -- Terrace #
05/02 -- Milwaukee, WI @ Company Brewing #
05/03 -- Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #
05/06 -- Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana
05/07 -- Manchester, UK @ YES
05/08 -- Dublin, Ireland @ The Sound House
05/09 -- Belfast, UK @ Cathedral Quarter Festival
05/10 -- Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint
05/12 -- Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
05/13 -- London, UK @ Oslo
05/15 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso -- Upstairs
05/16 -- Paris, France @ Le Pop-Up du Label
05/17 -- Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera
05/18 -- Leffinge, Belgium @ De Zwerver
05/19 -- Düsseldorf, Germany @ Kassette
05/20 -- Hamburg, Germany @ Turmzimmer
05/21 -- Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub
05/22 -- Munich, Germany @ Heppel & Ettlich
05/23 -- Freiburg, Germany @ Swamp
# w/ Long Beard