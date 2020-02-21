New Anna Burch video: Party’s Over

Video: Anna Burch -- “Party’s Over”

Anna Burch - Party's Over [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO]

Directed by Anna Burch. From If You’re Dreaming, out April 3 on Polyvinyl.

And this is why you should never get married outside! Nature is scary and unpredictable. Stay inside where you don’t have to worry about monsters stealing your betrothed.

The video’s silly, but the song is great with the same slow-motion clean guitar tones and warm vocals that first attracted us to her with the addition of some twangtastic Rickenbacker 12-string.

When the party is compulsory

I’ll start getting down

Watch you make the rounds

When did I lose your eye?

Feels like I lost my mind

‘Cause I’m so tired

Burch told Nylon, “I wrote ‘Party’s Over’ after a night out that didn’t go my way. I used to live across the street from a wine bar that was sort of the nexus of my social scene in Detroit at the time. The summer was ending and I was ready to be in a committed relationship that made me feel secure. It’s a song of exasperation and longing, and was one of the first I wrote for the new record. It feels closer lyrically to the songs on Quit the Curse, so there’s a sense of continuity from where that record left off.”

I’m still kicking myself for not making it out to her show last summer at the relatively small Pyramid Scheme venue. Hopefully she’ll come back around to this side of the state this summer. She grew up in St. Joe after all!

Anna Burch: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

2020 Tour Dates

03/14 -- Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

03/15 -- St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

03/16 -- Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

03/17-20 -- Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/22 -- Norman, OK @ Opolis

03/24 -- Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

04/03 -- Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory #

04/04 -- Toronto, ON @ The Baby G #

04/05 -- Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo #

04/07 -- Boston, MA @ Great Scott #

04/08 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle #

04/10 -- New York, NY @ The Dance #

04/11 -- Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #

04/13 -- Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club #

04/14 -- Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR #

04/15 -- Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin #

04/16 -- Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse #

04/17 -- Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge #

04/18 -- Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive #

04/20 -- San Diego, CA @ The Casbah #

04/21 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar #

04/22 -- San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill #

04/24 -- Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern #

04/25 -- Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar #

04/26 -- Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall #

04/30 -- Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry #

05/01 -- Madison, WI @ UW Madison -- Terrace #

05/02 -- Milwaukee, WI @ Company Brewing #

05/03 -- Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #

05/06 -- Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

05/07 -- Manchester, UK @ YES

05/08 -- Dublin, Ireland @ The Sound House

05/09 -- Belfast, UK @ Cathedral Quarter Festival

05/10 -- Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint

05/12 -- Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

05/13 -- London, UK @ Oslo

05/15 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso -- Upstairs

05/16 -- Paris, France @ Le Pop-Up du Label

05/17 -- Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera

05/18 -- Leffinge, Belgium @ De Zwerver

05/19 -- Düsseldorf, Germany @ Kassette

05/20 -- Hamburg, Germany @ Turmzimmer

05/21 -- Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub

05/22 -- Munich, Germany @ Heppel & Ettlich

05/23 -- Freiburg, Germany @ Swamp

# w/ Long Beard