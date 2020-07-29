New Beths: Jump Rope Gazers

Video: The Beths – “Jump Rope Gazers”

The Beths - "Jump Rope Gazers" (official music video)

Directed by Annabel Kean. From Jump Rope Gazers, out now via Carpark.

Not as immediately catchy as the singles from 2018’a Future Me Hates Me, the latest from the New Zealand’s finest takes a while to sink in. The hooks are more subtle, but they’re in there.

I’ve never been the dramatic type

But if I don’t see your face tonight

I… well I guess I’ll be fine

I’m still regretting not going to see the Beths when they played a tiny venue in my town last year. Can’t remember what my lame excuse was for not going, but I can guarantee it was stupid. It sure would be fun to see a show at a club, wouldn’t it?

Don’t you wish you lived in New Zealand right now, where they have effectively beat this fucking coronavirus? I do. Apparently, I’m not alone: 80,000 Americans expressed interest in relocating in May. I guess “I’m moving to New Zealand” is the new “I’m moving to Canada.”

At least maybe then we would get to hang out with the Beths.

