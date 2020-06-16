New Blitzen Trapper: Masonic Temple Microdose #1

Video: Blitzen Trapper -- “Masonic Temple Microdose #1”

Blitzen Trapper - "Masonic Temple Microdose #1" (Official Video)

From Holy Smokes Future Jokes, due September 11, 2020 on Yep Roc.

“Let’s do the world a favor, yeah, let’s all go extinct.”

Can’t argue with that! In the meantime, though, we’re all going to have to keep on keeping on and there’s no better soundtrack to that the choogling groove of Blitzen Trapper.

Eric Earley says, “This song is about American apathy and the nihilism that emerges from the bogus idea that complete personal freedom should be man’s ultimate goal, when in fact man’s ultimate goal should be ecological balance, all things follow from this. Comedy and horror combine on this track, teenagers dropping acid in a masonic temple at the end of the empire, the American consumptive death-drive laid bare as a desire for extinction.”

Whatever you say, homie.

Video: Blitzen Trapper -- “Magical Thinking”

Blitzen Trapper - "Magical Thinking" (Official Video)

From Holy Smokes Future Jokes, due September 11, 2020 on Yep Roc.