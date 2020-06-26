New Brendan Benson: Dear Life

Video: Brendan Benson -- “Dear Life”

Brendan Benson - Dear Life (Official Video)

Directed by Brad Holland. From Dear Life, out now on Third Man.

Brendan Benson’s got a lot of cool gear in his home studio in Nashville. Which is a good thing during stay-at-home orders, right? Lots of fun toys to keep you busy.

The last time we checked in on Benson he was telling that it was good to be alive. And now he’s sharing a couple verses about people who are barely hanging on.

Some days, it comes over me

And I can barely breathe

All this fury pressing down on me

I don’t ever want to leave

It’s got me hanging on

To dear life

“There’s something about this record,” Benson says. “A friend of mine called it ‘life-affirming.’ I thought it was a joke at first but then realized, well, it’s about life and death for sure. I don’t know if that’s positive or optimistic or whatever, but that’s what’s going on with me.”

