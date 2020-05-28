New Courtney Marie Andrews video: It Must Be Someone Else’s Fault

Video: Courtney Marie Andrews -- “It Must Be Someone Else’s Fault”

Courtney Marie Andrews - "It Must Be Someone Else's Fault" (Official Video)

Directed by V Haddad. From Old Flowers, due July 24 on Fat Possum.

This is the happiest sounding Courtney Marie Andrews song to date. The video is uplifting as well. The lyrics, on the other hand, are as sad as usual.

Feels like I’ve gone crazy

Like the women in my family usually do

We can’t seem to keep our heads on

Long enough to make it through

Hang in there, Courtney Marie Andrews! You can make it.

Courtney Marie Andrews: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.