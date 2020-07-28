New Daystar video: People Get Lonely

Video: Daystar – “People Get Lonely”

Daystar - People Get Lonely

Watch this video on YouTube

From The Complete Recordings, out now.

Check out the latest video from GLONO co-founder Derek Phillips’ band Daystar! This time around he and his Portland bandmates reveal what they’ve been up to for the last six months.

Spoiler alert: Not much!

“People Get Lonely” is a power pop highlight of The Complete Recordings, looking back on the ideals we had when we were young.

We laughed and swore to fight, and never said goodnight

But you know… People get lonely

Does the rhythm guitar remind you of the Velvet Underground? Or is it more of an Apple Rooftop concert vibe? Either way, it’s a trip, it’s got a funky beat, and you can bug out to it.

Daystar: web, fb, bandcamp.