New Erasure: Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling)

Video: Erasure -- "Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling)"

Erasure - Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling)

From The Neon, out August 21 on Mute.

Sometimes you need to take a break from the grind of the 24-hour bad news cycle and never-ending doomscrolling, and put everything bad out of your mind for a few minutes and dance. Or, if you aren’t able to physically get up and shake what the lord gave you, at least stop and listen to some dance music. And nobody makes dance music quite like Andy Bell and Vince Clarke who have been cranking out undeniable jams for 35 years.

Walk through the city singin’ hallelujah

Wish for a lover’s touch

Wore out the mirror, but it can see right through me

I gotta get the look

I’ll admit I haven’t followed their career too closely after their first twenty hits, but I did get the chance to see them live a couple years ago, and it was one of the most fun shows I’ve ever been to. So great. The next time they tour I may drop everything and follow them around like the Grateful Dead.

And now they’re back with a new album just when we need it most.

