New Exbats video: You Don’t Get It (You Don’t Got It)

Video: The Exbats -- “You Don’t Get It (You Don’t Got It)”

The Exbats "You Don't Get It (You Don't Got It)" (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Kenny McLain. From Kicks, Hits and Fits, due March 13 on Burger.

Remember the Exbats, the father-daughter duo from a couple weeks ago? They’re back with a new song, and it’s just as charming and catchy as the previous single with even more of a Shangri-Las vibe.

“We love punk stuff like FIDLAR and Death Valley Girls.” Inez says, “And I love a good pop song from different bands like Pulp, Flight of the Conchords, and 12-year-old Inez would tell you that nobody writes a better song than Harry Styles, but mostly we’re a Monkees family.”

Watch as Inez McLain lugs a big old green screen around the desert as images of various disasters like wildfires, floods, riots, and Betsy Devos flash across the screen.

The Exbats: bandcamp, insta, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.