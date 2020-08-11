New Flat Five: Drip a Drop

Video: The Flat Five – “Drip a Drop”

The Flat Five - Drip a Drop (official lyric video)

Lyric video by Max Crawford and the Flat Five. From Another World, due November 13 on Pravda/Augiedisc.

Oh this is good. “Drip a Drop” is exactly what we need right now!

America, we’re giving you a warning:

We’re making love, not no stinking civil war!

If you’re not familiar, the Flat Five is basically all your favorite bartenders from the Hideout together in a band that emphasizes dreamy harmonies and effortless pop hooks. Actually, I don’t know if the three dudes in the group (Scott Ligon, Casey McDonough, Alex Hall) ever served drinks, but Kelly Hogan and Nora O’Connor sure did. Hogan and O’Connor, of course, appear in the liner notes of half your record collection, contributing vocals alongside powerhouse singers Neko Case and Mavis Staples as well as clever songwriterly folks like Andrew Bird, Robbie Fulks and the Decemberists.

The Five released their debut album on Bloodshot in 2016 and now Pravda is putting out their new one. Keeping it all very Chicago!

Video: The Flat Five – “Drip-a-Dro” (Live at Fitzgeralds, 2019)

Chris Ligon/The Flat Five~Drip-a-Drop~11-8-2019

Fan-shot video from Fitzgeralds in Berwyn, Illinois. 11-8-2019.

Dig Nora’s rippin’ guitar solo!