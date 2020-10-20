New Hallelujah The Hills video: The Memory Tree

Video: Hallelujah The Hills – “The Memory Tree”

"The Memory Tree" - Hallelujah The Hills [Official Video]

Directed by Ryan H. Walsh. From I’m You, out now on Discrete Pageantry.

It’s been almost a year since Hallelujah The Hills released I’m You. And what a year it’s been, right? It’s hard to remember that the first couple months of 2020 were relatively normalish.

It’s hard to remember anything these days.

I know folks had big plans for their downtime during this pandemic when responsible people were encouraged to stay at home as much as possible. Personally, I didn’t accomplish anything. But the guys in Hallelujah the Hills have been super productive.

Not only did they write and record a brand new song in a single day last month, but Ryan Walsh has also been working on a stop-motion animation video for album closer, “The Memory Tree.”

In the video a lonely little ghost has been too scared to leave his house for a full year until he’s finally inspired to go out and answer his call to adventure. The storyline reflects the themes of the album; my favorite detail is when our hero is a watching a music video on his little tv and asks himself, “Whoa, are they singing…to…me?” Don’t freak out, but yes they are.

Can you make a memory?

Without chopping down the memory tree?

Memories, dreams, ghosts, hauntings. What is a ghost other than a vivid memory or a lucid dream?

Can you do anything interesting without risking your life? Maybe not this year.

In a few years what are we going to remember about 2020? Anything at all? Maybe that’s a good thing. If we’re alive and trying to remember something, I guess that means we made it through.

