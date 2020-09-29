New Laura Veirs: Another Space and Time

Video: Laura Veirs – “Another Space and Time”

Laura Veirs - Another Space and Time (Official Music Video)

Directed by Twixx Williams. From My Echo, out October 24 on Bella Union.

Sometimes you need a little bossa nova grooviness in your life. It might even help you imagine a world that wasn’t constantly awful. In her third single from the upcoming My Echo, Laura Veirs presents an alternate reality where “California’s not burning and the seas don’t rise.”

Veirs says, “This song is a dream that we can and will live in a more peaceful, loving world – and a world with more personal freedoms, too.”

Dare to dream!

Laura Veirs - Turquoise Walls (Official Music Video)

Directed by Deborah Johnson/CandyStations. From My Echo, out October 24 on Bella Union.

Laura Veirs - Burn Too Bright (Official Music Video)

Directed by Lance Bangs. From My Echo, out October 24 on Bella Union.