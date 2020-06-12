New Margo Price: Letting Me Down

Video: Margo Price -- “Letting Me Down”

Margo Price - Letting Me Down (Official Music Video)

Directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch. From That’s How Rumors Get Started, out July 10 on Loma Vista.

“Everybody’s lonely / Aw babe, just look around.”

That’s true. Look around. Why else would a bunch of otherwise sane people risk their health to go out to a bar and drink with people whose very breath might contain invisible droplets of a virus for which there is still no known treatment? It’s tough out there.

The film crew on this video, though, knows a thing or two about resposnsibility:

“We bought a cheap ’80s travel trailer with a bathroom, kitchen, and a propane powered refrigerator, so we wouldn’t have to go inside anywhere for food or bathrooms. We were able to abide by the 6-feet social distance CDC recommendation as we set up a remote head for the camera that we operated from a closet outside of the room. We wore masks the entire time and Margo supplied us with multiple bottles of hand sanitizer and spiked seltzers. We parked our RV in her driveway and worked solely out of there and the room we were filming in. We wanted to speak to what was going on at that moment, to a world that was/is shut down, to the fear we all feel, and to the hope of breaking free.”

Here’s hoping!

