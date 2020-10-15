New Mike Viola: Drug Rug

Video: Mike Viola – “Drug Rug”

Mike Viola - Drug Rug [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

Directed by Caitlin Gerard. From Godmuffin, out December 11 on Good Morning Monkey/Grand Phony.

It’s Halloween season and things are getting spooky. All Hallows’ Eve is time of the year dedicated to remembering the dead and a lot of our traditions come out of the Gaelic pagan festival Samhain, when people went door to door in disguise performing party tricks in exchange for food.

Winter is coming. We’re all going to die.

But what if we were vampires? Would we be lonely? Would we break into Mandy Moore’s pool to have a leisurely swim? Mike Viola suggests exactly that. And heaven knows we could all use a little connection these days.

In a rug full of drugs and with nowhere to go

Only the dead get to heaven

Here on earth we just get lost

At least until this stuff wears off

Do what you gotta do to stay alive, people. Hopefully that doesn’t entail sucking people’s blood, but hey. Desperate times.

Audio: Mike Viola – “Creeper”

Mike Viola - "Creeper" (Audio)

From Godmuffin, out December 11 on Good Morning Monkey/Grand Phony.

“I wrote ‘Creeper’ the morning I got the news my close friend [Adam Schlesinger] died,” Viola said. “He was my age. Now he can’t make music. I still can. I can still spend my time looking for the secret cause, the next new song, even when it feels too late, ‘cause I still have time.”