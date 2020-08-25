New Neil Young: Lookin’ For A Leader 2020

Video: Neil Young – “Lookin’ For A Leader 2020”
From The Times EP, due September 18 on Reprise.
A new version of a song originally released during the George W. Bush administration, Neil updates the lyrics for today.
We got our election
But corruption has a chance
We got to have a big win
To regain confidence
America is beautiful
But she has an ugly side
We’re lookin’ for a leader
In this country far and wide
Good old Neil. We know he recently sued the Trump campaign for using his music at his rallies and now he’s calling him out in song.
Just like his big new fence
This president’s going down
America’s moving forward
You can feel it in every town
Scared of his own shadow
Buildin’ walls around our house
He’s hiding in his bunker
Something else to lie about
We’ve given Neil crap over the years for dashing out lyrics without putting much craftsmanship into the effort but sometimes the directness works. This is one of those times.
We don’t need a leader
Building walls around our house
Who don’t know black lives matter
And it’s time to vote him out
Yes it is. Make sure you’re registered. And make sure you cast your ballot. And if you don’t trust the USPS, you can drop off your ballot in person. Find out where. Your place probably has a secure dropbox where you don’t even need to get within six feet of anybody. Do it!
Neil Young: web, twitter, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.
Video: Neil Young – “Lookin’ For A Leader”
From Living with War (Reprise, 2006).