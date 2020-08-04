New Phoebe Bridgers: I Know the End

Video: Phoebe Bridgers – “I Know the End”

Phoebe Bridgers - I Know the End (Official Video)

Directed by Alissa Torvinen. From Punisher, out now on Dead Oceans.

Well at least now we know how Phoebe Bridgers keeps wearing those skeleton jammies without them disintegrating off of her body: She’s got a whole locker room full of them!

But that’s the only optimistic part of this whole video, which perfectly conveys the existential dread of life in during a pandemic. Keep washing your hands, but they’ll never get clean. You’re constantly haunted by ghosts of your past self and your dying future. And it all culminates in a completely socially distanced concert at an empty Los Angeles Coliseum.

The billboard said The End Is Near

I turned around there was nothing there

Yeah, I guess the end is here.

The final message seems to be: Kiss old age goodbye. Embrace death. We’re all doomed.

Phoebe Bridgers: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.