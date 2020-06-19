New Public Enemy: State Of The Union (STFU)

Video: Public Enemy -- “State Of The Union (STFU)”

PUBLIC ENEMY - State Of The Union (STFU) featuring DJ PREMIER | OFFICIAL VIDEO

Directed by David C. Snyder. From the forthcoming Nothing Is Quick in the Desert. Single out now.

Happy Juneteenth. And what better way to celebrate than a new Public Enemy song? Chuck and Flav, back together again, express their dissatisfaction with our orange fuhrer.

Vote this joke out or die tryin’

Unprecedented demented

Many presidented, Nazi gestapo

Dictator defended

It’s not what you think it’s what you follow

Run for them jewels, drink from that bottle

Another four years gonna gut y’all hollow

Yeah, tell it like it is!

And you can get a free download from PE’s website in exchange for your email address.

Public Enemy: web, twitter, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.