New Regrettes video: What Am I Gonna Do Today

Video: The Regrettes -- “What Am I Gonna Do Today”

The Regrettes "What Am I Gonna Do Today" (Official Music Video)

Shot by the Regrettes. Edited by Claire Marie Vogel. Single out now on Warner.

The Regrettes are back with a new single to help you make it through another day at home. On Instagram, the band describes it as “a song we recorded ourselves remotely in quarantine and we hope it brings you as much joy as making it did for us.”

both of us are always waitin

for a time with nothin in our way

both of us anticipatin

for a day that can turn into tomorrow

without sayin goodbye.

Well, the wait is over! All the days are turning into tomorrow lately without a lot of difference from one to the next. But that’s alright. Listen how good a band can sound, recording themselves at home. Pretty soon we’re all going to realize that there’s no point in ever leaving the house again!

The Regrettes: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.