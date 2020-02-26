New Shovels and Rope video: Mississippi Nuthin’

Video: Shovels & Rope -- “Mississippi Nuthin'”

Shovels & Rope - Mississippi Nuthin' (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Marke Johnson. From By Blood, out now on Dualtone.

The video is funny but the song is sad as its narrator deals with feelings of jealousy of a friend who has left them behind.

Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent say, “This song is about a frustrated guy who feels like he deserves more out of life than he’s been given. He was a star in high school and now he’s a regular Joe in the workforce who’s convinced he’s better than his current situation and that he’s about to break out and hit it big with one of his genius ideas.”

We watched you on TV at the recovery

The sound was good but you’re always looking down

Don’t take this personally

But man if that was me

I’d make more eye contact with the camera

And kinda work the crowd

If you live long enough, you’ll probably end up on both sides of this situation at different times in your life. Try to be gracious when you’re doing well and not too bitter when your friends are doing better than you. Ambition is healthy, competetiveness can be gross.

Shovels & Rope: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Via rs.

Shovels & Rope 2020 Tour Dates

March 6 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover Music Festival

April 2 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

April 3 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

April 4 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

April 5 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

April 7 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

April 8 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage

April 10 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

April 11 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

April 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

April 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

April 18-19 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

April 25 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 22-23 – Augusta, GA @ Papa Joe’s Banjo BBQ

July 18-19 – Whitefish, MT @ Under the Big Sky Festival

August 6-8 – Waynesville, OH @ Bellwether Festival

September 12-13 – Chattanooga, TN @ Moon River Music Festival