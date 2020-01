Video: Soccer Mommy -- “Circle the Drain”

Soccer Mommy - circle the drain (Official Music Video)

Directed by Atiba Jefferson. From color theory, out February 28 on Loma Vista.

It’s another sad slow-burner from Nashville’s Sophie Allison.

Things feel that low sometimes

Even when everything is fine

Hey I’ve been falling apart these days

Yes, that’s a familiar sentiment. But you know what helps? Watching skateboarding videos on the internet. Works every time.

