New Sufjan Stevens: Video Game

Video: Sufjan Stevens – “Video Game”

Sufjan Stevens - Video Game [Official Video - feat. Jalaiah]

Directed by Nicole Ginelli. Starring Jalaiah Harmon. From The Ascension, due September 25 on Asthmatic Kitty.

Soofy doesn’t wanna play your video game. That’s a metaphor, of course, but I can’t really picture him getting down with some Mario Kart either. I dunno. Maybe he does, but I can’t see it.

Either way, he’s not out there posting selfies and guesting on America’s Got Talent.

Stevens said, “It’s unfortunate that we live in a society where the value of people is quantified by likes, followers, listeners and views. So many people are seeking attention for the wrong reasons. I think we should all be doing our best work without looking for accolades or seeking reward.”

Is Sufjan the last person in America who cares about selling out?

He continues, “The main takeaway of ‘Video Game’ for me is: your worth (invaluable) should never be based on other people’s approval (ephemeral). Just be yourself. Keep it real. Keep it moving. Do all things with absolute purity, love and joy. And always do your best.”

I suppose if he wanted to sell out, he’d crank out another 50 States album. He’s already done Michigan, Illinois, and Oregon, so: Three down, 47 to go! Get on it! Do your best!

Audio: Sufjan Stevens – “America”

Sufjan Stevens - America [Official Audio]

From The Ascension, due September 25 on Asthmatic Kitty.