New Weyes Blood video: Wild Time

Video: Weyes Blood -- “Wild Time”

WEYES BLOOD — WILD TIME

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Natalie Mering. From Titanic Rising, out now on Sub Pop.

“It’s a wild time to be alive.” You can’t argue with that!

The new video features Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering and a few of her friends frolicking naked in the woods and then getting freaky with some dayglo paint under a blacklight.

Mering says the video “was shot on 16mm pre-Pandemic, then edited together during isolation. Felt like the right time to let this video out into the world, seeing as we’re all getting saddled down by some pretty grim realities. This song is about yearning for wildness and Mother Nature in a time of chaos. It’s for sensitive people who worry about the fate of humanity and feel powerless to do anything about it.”

The song has a very strong Seventies Creepout vibe. Remember when Karen and Richard Carpenter ate a bunch of acid and spent a week locked up in the studio with Scott Walker? Yeah, me neither. But if that happened I bet the results would sound a lot like “Wild Time.”

Weyes Blood: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Video: Weyes Blood: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert

Weyes Blood: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert

Watch this video on YouTube

Set list: Andromeda”, “Wild Time,” “Picture Me Better.” Via NPR Music.