New Diet Cig video: Who Are You

Directed by Alex Luciano and Noah Bowman. From Do You Wonder About Me?, out now on Frenchkiss.

How can you not love this band?

Like a bunch of other new albums released in this wretched year, Diet Cig’s follow-up to 2017’s excellent Swear I’m Good At This didn’t get the attention it deserved. “Who Are You” is the third single released off Do You Wonder About Me? but it’s the first one to receive the full video treatment. Everybody’s been understandably preoccupied with quarantining and doomscrolling.

Alex Luciano and Noah Bowman have a history of making great videos, so it’s a shame that lockdowns prevented them from practicing their visual craft until now. Here’s how they pulled it off:

We made this in a park down the street from our house! we had such a fun time dancing on a stage again ? we put this together with the people in our pod, just a bunch of friends who were so down to help us dance like freaks in the park ?

Glad they did. We all need the boost to our spirits.

From Do You Wonder About Me?, out now on Frenchkiss.

From Do You Wonder About Me?, out now on Frenchkiss.