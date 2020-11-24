New White Stripes video: Apple Blossom

Video: The White Stripes – “Apple Blossom”

The White Stripes - Apple Blossom (Official Video)

From The White Stripes Greatest Hits, out December 4 on Third Man.

Hey look it’s a new animated video for “Apple Blossom” to promote the upcoming White Stripes Greatest Hits collection. And why not?

Originally released twenty years ago on De Stijl, “Apple Blossom” is a fan favorite that was performed on all the White Stripes tours following its release. When the band made its television debut on Detroit’s “Backstage Pass” in 2000, they played “Apple Blossom” and not the album’s single, “Hello Operator.” Jack has even dusted it off for some of his solo shows.

I’m not the intended audience for a White Stripes hits comp, but I’m all for them reissuing stuff to appeal to a new generation of fans. I remember being 18 and getting some silly new Velvet Underground collection that totally opened the doors for my impending fanaticism.

So I’m never going to criticize a kid for starting with a “best of” or slam a label for issuing one.

And The White Stripes Greatest Hits track list looks pretty cool. At least it contains a somewhat rare b-side (“Jolene”)… Although in the streaming era can something that is already available for streaming be consider rare? Probably not. So while this collection could just as easily be built as a playlist, I’m sure a bunch of folks will pick it up on vinyl and have a great listening experience with it. Plus, I’m sure Third Man will include some trappings in the physical release that will make it fun to own. And if that drives some people to dig deeper into the catalog? Better for everybody.

The White Stripes: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Video: The White Stripes – “Apple Blossom” and “Death Letter” (Live on Backstage Pass May 28, 2000)

The White Stripes - Apple Blossom & Death Letter (Live on Backstage Pass May 28, 2000)

From WKAR’s BackStage Pass.

THE WHITE STRIPES GREATEST HITS TRACK LIST:

1. Let’s Shake Hands

2. The Big Three Killed My Baby

3. Fell In Love With A Girl

4. Hello Operator

5. I’m Slowly Turning Into You

6. The Hardest Button To Button

7. The Nurse

8. Screwdriver

9. Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground

10. Death Letter

11. We’re Going To Be Friends

12. The Denial Twist

13. I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself

14. Astro

15. Conquest

16. Jolene

17. Hotel Yorba

18. Apple Blossom

19. Blue Orchid

20. Ball And Biscuit

21. I Fought Piranhas

22. I Think I Smell A Rat

23. Icky Thump

24. My Doorbell

25. You’re Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl)

26. Seven Nation Army