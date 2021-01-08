Data: 2020 Total Music Sales and Streams

Streams are up, sales are down. Except for vinyl, which is up again for the sixteenth year in a row (but still less than the trusty old compact disc). The industry will try to convince you that “music consumption” is up, and maybe it is, but those calculations are squishy at best.

Especially when they change their formulas every year. This year, Billboard is not using total music streams (audio-only + video streams) in their “album equivalent audio music consumption” calculation “due to reporting methodology changes from a major video provider.” They are just using audio-only streams plus sales. This way, they can say that “album equivalent audio music consumption grew 12%.” Hooray! Good news, right?

Maybe. Without knowing exactly how that major video provider’s reporting methodology changed, how can we be sure that video streams didn’t just go down from 401 billion in 2019 to 147 billion in 2020? Looking at that, it does seem a little extreme, doesn’t it? Was the number of video streams inflated before? Regardless, including those 2020 video stream numbers in the calculation would mean that overall song streams fell from 1.147 trillion in 2019 to 1.02 trillion in 2020. Which, combined with the annual decrease in album sales, would make it look like overall music consumption dropped in 2020. And we can’t have that. Nobody like a loser.

Therefore, exclude the video streams altogether and everything’s rosy again! Label execs and the RIAA can feel like they’re earning their bonuses. Everyone’s a winner.

Whatever. Enough cynicism. If you want to support musicians, buy t-shirts and physical media directly from your favorite artists’ websites.

Let’s all hope we get to go to some concerts this year. Wouldn’t that be fun? So #saveourstages.

Total Album Sales (physical + digital albums)

2020: 102.4 million

2019: 112.75 million

2018: 141 million

2017: 169.15 million

2016: 205.5 million

2015: 241.39 million

2014: 257.02 million

2013: 289.41 million

2012: 315.96 million

2011: 330.57 million

2010: 326.15 million

2009: 373.9 million

2008: 428.4 million

2007: 500.5 million

2006: 588.2 million

2005: 618.9 million

2004: 666.7 million

2003: 667.9 million

2002: 693.1 million

2001: 762.8 million

2000: 785 million

1999: 754.8 million

1998: 712.5 million

1997: 651.8 million

1996: 616.6 million

1995: 616.4 million (I’ve heard the figure is 616,957,000)

1994: 614.7 million (I’ve heard the figure is 615,266,000)

1993: ~573 million (1994 was 7.4% increase over 1993)

Compact Discs

2020: 40.12 million

2019: 54.19 million

2018: 70.7 million

2017: 88.2 million

2016: 104.8 million

2015: 125.6 million

2014: 140.9 million

2013: 165.4 million

2012: 193.4 million

2011: 223.5 million

2010: 239.9 million

2009: 294.9 million

2008: 360.6 million

2007: 449.2 million

2006: 553.4 million

2005: 598.9 million

2004: 651.1 million

2003: 635.8 million

2002: 649.5 million

2001: 712.0 million

2000: 730.0 million

1999: 648.1 million

1998: ~578 million

1997: 504.6 million

1996: 448.4 million

1995: 368 million

Digital Albums

2020: 34.39 million

2019: 39.3 million

2018: 53.4 million

2017: 66.2 million

2016: 82.3 million

2015: 103.33 million

2014: 106.47 million

2013: 117.58 million

2012: 117.68 million

2011: 103.1 million

2010: 86.3 million

2009: 76.4 million

2008: 65.8 million

2007: 50 million

2006: 32.6 million

2005: 16.2 million

2004: 5.5 million

Vinyl albums

2020: 27.54 million

2019: 18.84 million

2018: 16.8 million

2017: 14.32 million

2016: 13.1 million

2015: 11.92 million

2014: 9.19 million

2013: 6.1 million

2012: 4.55 million

2011: 3.9 million

2010: 2.8 million

2009: 2.5 million

2008: 1,877,000

2007: 990,000

2006: 858,000

2005: 857,000

2004: 1,187,000

2003: 1,404,000

2002: 1,339,000

2001: 1,246,000

2000: 1,533,000

1999: 1,405,000

1998: 1,376,000

1997: 1,092,000

1996: 1,145,000

1995: 794,000

1994: 625,000

Cassette albums

2020:

2019:

2018: 219,000

2017: 174,000 source

2016: 129,000 source

2015: 74,000 source

2014:

2013:

2012:

2011: 31,000

2010: 21,000

2009: 34,000

2008: ~82,000 source

2007: 274,000

2006: ~1.128 million source

2005: ~2.667 million source

2004: 8.6 million

2003: 17.9 million

2002: 29.8 million

2001: 49.4 million

2000: 77.2 million

1999: 105.5 million

1998: ~130.8 million

1997: 146 million

1996: 166.7 million

Digital track sales

2020: 233.84 million

2019: 301.08 million

2018: 412 million

2017: 554.82 million

2016: 724.0 million

2015: 964.76 million

2014: 1.1 billion

2013: 1.26 billion

2012: 1.336 billion

2011: 1.27 billion

2010: 1.17 billion

2009: 1.16 billion

2008: 1.07 billion

2007: 844.1 million

2006: 582 million

2005: 352.7 million

2004: 142.6 million

2003: 19.2 million (SoundScan monitored them only during the year’s second half)

Song Streams (audio and video) *

2020: 1.02 trillion (872.59 billion were audio-only)

2019: 1.147 trillion (745.75 billion were audio-only)

2018: 901 billion (611 billion were audio-only)

2017: 618.03 billion (400.38 billion were audio-only)

2016: 432.2 billion (252.3 billion were audio-only)

2015: 317.2 billion (144.9 billion were audio-only)

2014: 164.5 billion

2013: 118.1 billion

2012: ~89.5 billion (calculated on reports that 2013 was up 32%)

* Due to reporting methodology changes from a major video provider in 2020, year over year video streaming comparisons may not be reflective of industry trends, according to Billboard. Also, non-interactive digital services like Pandora and Sirius XM are not included in the streams tracked by Nielsen Music.

