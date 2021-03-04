Dinosaur Jr: I Ran Away ft. Kurt Vile

Video: Dinosaur Jr. – “I Ran Away”

Dinosaur Jr. - I Ran Away (Animation by Mortis Studio)

Animation by Mortis Studio. From Sweep It Into Space, out April 23 on Jagjaguwar.

It was meant to be. Of course it was. Why wouldn’t Kurt Vile co-produce the upcoming Dinosaur Jr album? It just makes sense.

Hear for yourself on the leadoff single, which features Vile on 12-string.

J Mascis says, “Kurt played little lead things, like 12 string one at the beginning of ‘I Ran Away.’ Then I ended up just mimicking a few things he’d done. I was listening to a lot of Thin Lizzy, so I was trying to get some of that dueling twin lead sound. But the recording session was pretty well finished by the time things really hit the fan. So I just ended up doing more things by myself. Like the mini digital mellotron on ‘Take It Back.’ Originally I’d thought I’d have Ken Mauri (who has done keyboard work for Dino in the past) come in and play piano. But when the Lock Down happened in March, that meant I was on my own. But it was cool.”

It’s going to take more than a global pandemic to keep Dinosaur Jr down!

