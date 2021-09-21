New Bad Bad Hats video: Milky Way

Video: Bad Bad Hats – “Milky Way”

Bad Bad Hats - Milky Way (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

From Walkman, out now on Don Giovanni.

Does a funny video get you anywhere these days? I don’t know but I hope so!

When our hero shows up for a speed dating session and accidentally ends up judging an Elvis impersonator audition, hilarity ensues. Of course it does. But that wouldn’t be worth three minutes of your attention if the song wasn’t good. And it is!

Yeah, you throw out half a Milky Way

Cause everything’s too sweet to you these days.

And you might be surprised at how good of an Elvis impression songwriter Kerry Alexander does. She’s got the snarl. Kinda.

Bad Bad Hats: web, twitter, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.