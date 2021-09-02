New Bad Bad Hats: Walkman

Video: Bad Bad Hats – “Walkman”

Bad Bad Hats - Walkman (Official Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

From Walkman, due September 17 on Don Giovanni.

Bad Bad Hats are a trio from Minneapolis but you’d be forgiven for assuming they’re from New Zealand. They’ve got that laid back, stripped-down, classic indie pop vibe. Some people might call it “lo-fi” even though it’s not.

I hope you play this on your walkman, baby

Sun in your eyes and your hair long, baby.

Guitarist/singer Kerry Alexander says the song is “about having a feeling so strong for someone that whenever you’re falling in love, it brings you back to being with that person. This song was just a voice memo when we went into the studio and the direction it took was a pleasant surprise. It ended up being one of our favorite songs on the album.”

Their previous single was called “Detroit Basketball” so now I think they might be my new favorite band.

Bad Bad Hats: web, twitter, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Video: Bad Bad Hats – “Detroit Basketball”

Bad Bad Hats - Detroit Basketball (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

From Walkman, due September 17 on Don Giovanni.

Bad Bad Hats 2021 Tour Dates

September 22: Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

September 23: Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

September 24: Saint Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

September 25: Des Moines, IA @ xBk

October 7: St. Cloud, MN @ Pioneer Place

October 8: Fargo, ND @ Fargo Brewing Company

October 9: Sioux Falls, SD @ Icon Lounge

October 15: Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

October 19: Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival

October 20: Columbus, OH @ Natalie’s

October 21: Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

October 22: Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java

October 23: Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

October 24: Philadelphia, PA @ Silk City

October 26: Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint

October 27: Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

October 28: New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

October 29: Concord, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Stage

October 30: Keene, NH @ Colonial Theatre

October 31: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

November 2: Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse

November 3: Albany, NY @ The Linda

November 4: Buffalo, NY @ The 9th Ward at Babeville

November 5: Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

November 6: Ferndale, MI @ Otus Supply

November 7: Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

November 18: Wausau, WI @ Grand Theater

November 19: Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

November 20: Chicago, IL @ Schubas

December 2: Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

December 3: Duluth, MN @ Sacred Heart Music Center

December 4: Green Bay, WI @ Badger State Brewing