New Cash and Skye video: No More Candy

Cash and Skye - "No More Candy" (Official Video)

Directed by Gilbert Trejo. Single out now on Third Man.

They’re from Los Angeles but don’t hold that against them. You can’t help where you’re born.

Third Man describes the Cash and Skye origin story: “In 2017, two teenage high school lovebirds who bonded over a love of classic country and rock n roll decided to write and record their own songs for the fun of it.” They are Henri Cash of Starcrawler and Sophia Skye, daughter of the bass player in Rilo Kiley and this is their first single.

Cash says, “I feel like a lot of people in their early 20s try really hard to act ‘all grown up’ or too cool and it sucks. ‘No More Candy’ is about our love for candy and fun.”

It does suck when kids don’t appreciate their youth, but that’s not what this song is about. “No More Candy” is about being far away from the person you love.

My brain can’t process these feelings

My heart can’t even break a beat

This life’s been stung by a bag of bees

That’s keeping you from me.

Those may not be the most coherent lyrics but you feel what they mean.

