New Claud video: Tommy

Video: Claud – “Tommy”

Claud - Tommy (Official Visualizer)

Watch this video on YouTube

Single out now on Saddest Factory.

I like Claud. I like sad songs. “Tommy” is a heartbreaker about barely-requited love.

I’m a party in the Village you make fun of with your friends

But you show up time and time and time again.

Super Monster was the first full length album released by Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory imprint. That was back in February and this is Claud’s first new song since then. No new album announcement yet, but there’s a headlining tour coming to a city (or Ferndale) near you in 2022.

Claud: web, twitter, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.