New Courtney Barnett video: Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To

Directed by Christina Xing. From Things Take Time, Take Time, due Nov 12 on Mom+Pop.

Wow, this is the most poppy song Courtney Barnett has released in a while! I love her tossed-off slacker drawl, but it’s fun to hear her do something more upbeat. And who doesn’t love twin-guitar harmonies?

Of course the lyrics are still dark, but that’s okay.

Sit beside me, watch the world burn,

We’ll never learn we don’t deserve nice things.

And we’ll scream, self-righteously,

We did our best but what does that even mean?

I wonder if this video will inspire anybody to send some mail to a friend. Hope so.

Barnett says, “I found a deeper communication with people in my life – deeper conversations. And a new level of gratitude for friendships that had been there for so long that I had maybe taken for granted.”

Don’t take your friendships for granted, people. Send your friends some mail!

