Video: Dressy Bessy – “I’m Still Here”

Dressy Bessy - "I'm Still Here" (Official Music Video)

Single out now.

In case you were wondering, Dressy Bessy is still here.

I’m probably gonna be your girlfriend

I’m proper gonna rock your world.

“I’m Still Here” is the first we’ve heard of the E6 band since 2019’s Fast Faster Disaster on Yep Roc, and it encapsulates all the handclappy spunkiness that first attracted us to the band with 2005’s Electrified.

Shake it like Suzi Quatro!

Let’s go.

