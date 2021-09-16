New Guided by Voices video: Dance Of Gurus

Video: Guided By Voices – “Dance Of Gurus”

Guided By Voices - Dance Of Gurus

Watch this video on YouTube

Video by Aaron Dunkel. From It’s Not Them. It Can’t Be Them. It Is Them!, out October 22.

Guided By Voices is one of those bands that’s been so prolific it’s hard for a newb to figure out where to dive in. I don’t know the answer but I like everything I stumble upon, so maybe it doesn’t really matter. Available evidence suggests it’s all good.

Wikipedia says this new one will be the band’s 34th full-length studio album, which is isn’t even counting all the standalone singles, EPs, live albums, box sets, and compilations. What have you been doing for the past 25 years? Compared to Robert Pollard, not much.

We caught them live at Riot Fest in 2019 and Pollard is a charming front man with fine dance moves. You can see a bit of that in this new video.

“Raise a drink to a planet rich in symbols.”

Guided By Voices: web, insta, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Audio: Guided By Voices – “My (Limited) Engagement”

Guided By Voices - My (Limited) Engagement

Watch this video on YouTube

From It’s Not Them. It Can’t Be Them. It Is Them!, out October 22.