New Jackson Browne: My Cleveland Heart

Video: Jackson Browne – “My Cleveland Heart”

Jackson Browne "My Cleveland Heart" (Official Video)

Directed by Alissa Torvinen Kouame. From Downhill From Everywhere, due July 23.

Be honest. How excited would you be for a new Jackson Browne video if hadn’t heard it features a cameo from Phoebe Bridgers playing a naughty nurse?

That’s alright. Whatever gets the eyeballs in the attention economy.

And it turns out the song is pretty good. Sounds just like a classic Jackson Browne song. Val McCallum plays guitar and there’s some nice lap steel by Greg Leisz, and Browne’s voice is still strong. He told Rolling Stone the lyrics were inspired by stumbling across Cleveland Heart, the place where they make artificial hearts: “I said, ‘Oh, I could use one of those!’”

As for Bridgers’ appearance in the video, Browne said, “I thought it was really appropriate to take out my worn-out, useless heart and hand it to Phoebe. Who better to hand [it] to than somebody young, strong, and possibly as cynical as me?”

Can’t argue with that!

