New Jeff Tweedy: Old Country Waltz

Video: Jeff Tweedy – “Old Country Waltz” (Neil Young cover)

Jeff Tweedy performing Old Country Waltz in support of the #NIVA Emergency Relief Fund

Watch this video on YouTube

Live at the beloved Hideout in Chicago in support of the National Independent Venue Association Emergency Relief Fund.

The Hideout in Chicago is the best bar in the world. I think it would be hard for anybody to argue with that. I mean, it’s perfect. What more could you want in a bar? (Easier access via public transportation, perhaps, but maybe ridesharing apps have rendered that irrelevant?) Anyway…

I’m playing that old country waltz

In this empty hall, bouncin’ off the wall

Looks like this was filmed at the same time as the CBS “Saturday Sessions” that aired back in October when he was promoting Love Is The King. Maybe he still is, since it’ll be available on CD and vinyl this Friday, but the focus of this new video is the National Independent Venue Association Emergency Relief Fund, a/k/a #saveourstages. Even though the Save Our Stages Act passed Congress as part of COVID-19 Relief bill, it’s going to take months for that funding to make its way into the bank accounts of our beloved clubs and bars. So NIVA is continuing to raise money “to assist the venues at greatest risk of permanently going under.” Help if you can.

Jeff Tweedy: web, twitter, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

CBS Saturday Sessions

Video: Jeff Tweedy – “Opaline”

Saturday Sessions: Jeff Tweedy performs "Opaline"

Watch this video on YouTube

From Love Is The King.

Video: Jeff Tweedy – “Bad Day Lately”

Saturday Sessions: Jeff Tweedy performs "Bad Day Lately"

Watch this video on YouTube

From Love Is The King.

Video: Jeff Tweedy – “A Robin or A Wren”

Saturday Sessions: Jeff Tweedy performs "A Robin or A Wren"

Watch this video on YouTube

From Love Is The King.