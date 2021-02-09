New Julia Stone ft. Matt Berninger: We All Have

Video: Julia Stone – “We All Have” (ft. Matt Berninger)
Directed by Gabriel Gasparinatos. From Sixty Summers, due April 16.
Wow, this video, shot in Tasmania, has an unexpected twist! Julia Stone is no stranger to big budget music videos; a previous video featured Danny Glover and Susan Sarandon.
It’s a cool song, too, with an uplifting message of hope.
Every moment will pass in a moment
And everything that you need will be open
Leave it alone now, just need time
It’s easy to read “quarantine” into everything these days, but I’ll take hope wherever I can find it.
The upcoming album was co-produced by Stone, Doveman (Thomas Bartlett), and St. Vincent (Annie Clark).
